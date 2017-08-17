California state senator introduces measure to crack down on sexual harassment in Silicon Valley

Following a flood of reports by female entrepreneurs detailing lewd remarks and unwanted sexual advances by male investors, a California lawmaker wants state law to explicitly prohibit such harassment.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) announced Thursday she was introducing a measure to amend California's Unruh Civil Right Act to expressly forbid sexual harassment between investors and entrepreneurs.

Jackson said she believes such behavior already is barred under existing law under a blanket prohibition in the Unruh Act, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, gender, ethnicity and other categories. But, she noted, the act also specifically names certain business relationships as being protected from such harassment. By naming the relationship between investors and start-up founders, she hopes that will provide additional clarity for women who have been harassed.

"Because there hasn't been that clarity, I think women have been reluctant to step forward," Jackson said in a call with reporters. "By including this specifically, it reaffirms and will hopefully provide the kind of incentive for women who have been victimized by this behavior to step forward because it will be specifically identified in the law."

The proposal was prompted by a spate of reports from female tech entrepreneurs, who went public with stories of being asked on dates and experiencing unwanted physical contact when dealing with male venture capitalists, whose investments are crucial to getting fledgling start-ups off the ground.

"Their stories have peeled back a shroud of secrecy and exposed behaviors that are simply not acceptable in any industry," Jackson said.

The disclosures have prompted a round of self-reflection in the tech industry, with some venture capitalists issuing public mea culpas, and others promising a crackdown on predatory behavior.

Noreen Farrell, executive director of Equal Rights Advocates, said Silicon Valley "understands it has to change," but self-policing measures such as decency pledges "really won't cut it."

"The women that we talk to are tired of being treated by venture capitalists as sexual opportunities instead of investment opportunities," Farrell said.

Jackson plans to insert her measure into an existing bill, SB 224, in a process known as a "gut-and-amend." But with the Legislature slated to end its work for the year in less than a month, she said her bill will not be taken up until next January, when the new legislative year begins.