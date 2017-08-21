Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes is still in charge after caucus meeting — but another vote is on the way

Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes, left, talks with Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, who has expressed interest in replacing Mayes, on Monday in the Capitol.

An attempt to oust Chad Mayes as Assembly Republican leader fell short Monday, but another vote is scheduled for next week.

Mayes (R-Yucca Valley) has been facing calls for his ouster after he worked with Democrats to extend California's cap-and-trade program, the state's key initiative for fighting climate change.

The 25-member Assembly Republican caucus met for two hours Monday, three days after state party officials called on Mayes to step down or be replaced.

But opponents could muster only 10 votes against him — three short of the threshold.

The next meeting will be held Aug. 29.

"The caucus made a decision, and the decision was we are all going to get together next Tuesday and we’re going to vote," said Mayes, who does not plan to step down.

Before the vote, Mayes told reporters that he viewed the leadership struggle as an important juncture for California Republicans. He said his party, which has suffered from declining power in Sacramento and dwindling voter registration, needs to adapt.

“You can either convert folks to believe in the things you believe in, or you can go out and begin to reflect Californians," he said. "The party hasn’t done a good job of converting folks. In fact, we’ve done a good job of repelling individuals. And we haven’t done a good job of reflecting Californians.”

But his plans have been resisted by conservative critics.

“Local Republicans and my constituents are speaking loud and clear that they’d like to see a change in leadership, and I also believe that a new direction is the best course of action for our party," Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R-Santee) said.