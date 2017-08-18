California Republicans tell Assembly GOP leader Chad Mayes to step down

The California Republican Party’s board voted Friday evening to urge Chad Mayes to step down from his position as leader of the party’s Assembly caucus, continuing the bitter fallout over last month’s vote to extend the state cap-and-trade program.

Mayes was one of eight Republicans, seven of them in the Assembly, who helped extend California’s premier program on climate change. He defended his decision as a necessary step to increase support for Republicans in a state where voters overwhelmingly back taking action against global warming, but he angered conservative members of the party who viewed the legislation as bad policy and bad politics.

Harmeet Dhillon, one of two of the state’s representatives to the Republican National Committee, said Mayes had failed to protect “the integrity of the party’s position on taxation and overregulation in California.”

Thirteen members of the party board, including Chairman Jim Brulte, voted in favor of the motion calling on the Yucca Valley Republican to resign as caucus leader. Seven voted against, and there was one abstention.

Mayes said he has no intention of stepping down, and he believes he has enough support to remain in his position.

“I am not going to capitulate," he said. "I’m going to continue to keep pushing forward.”

While Mayes can be removed from his post only by a vote of his caucus, Friday night’s decision by the state board continues an extraordinary rift between party leadership and one of its top lawmakers over the politics of climate change.

Party officials in two dozen counties have already taken similar steps, representing a groundswell of opposition to Mayes.

The Assembly Republican caucus could meet as early as Monday, when lawmakers return from their summer recess. Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) announced her candidacy on Thursday, and Assemblyman Jim Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) has privately expressed interest.

Most of the 25 caucus members contacted by The Times did not respond to questions about the leadership struggle, making it difficult to determine the level of support for Mayes or his challengers.

Before Friday night's vote, Mayes made a presentation to the state party board saying his decision helped prevent worse regulations on California businesses and could even undermine the bullet train, a priority of Gov. Jerry Brown that's opposed by Republicans The final deal on cap and trade, which requires companies to pay to pollute, included a proposal for next year's ballot that would allow Republicans to gain more control over how the program's revenue is spent.

Mayes has also insisted that reaching out to non-Republican voters is important in California if the party is going to return to power in the Legislature.

“Change is not an option,” his presentation said. “It is an imperative.”