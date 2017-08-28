This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes will step down before the end of the legislative session. He will be replaced by Assemblyman Brian Dahle (R-Bieber).
- Felons in state prison would be allowed to vote under a ballot measure proposed Wednesday.
- Updates from the Bay Area protests
At least one of Devin Nunes' challengers is making the Russia investigation a major campaign issue
|Sarah D. Wire
Fresno County Deputy Dist. Atty. Andrew Janz put the Russia investigation front and center at a backyard barbecue Sunday as he made his case for running against Rep. Devin Nunes.
Janz took Nunes to task for his role in the investigation, spending a good portion of his remarks giving a play-by-play of the complex story of Nunes' involvement.
Nunes, a Republican from Tulare, has over $3 million in the bank and was reelected last year with nearly 68% of the vote. Nonetheless, the reliably Republican seat has drawn the attention of national Democrats, who are hoping voters will be put off by a House ethics investigation into whether Nunes mishandled classified information as part of the Russia election meddling investigation.
Nunes has been sticking his head in the sand and not speaking to constituents since he stepped aside from the investigation in April, Janz said.
"He wants all of us to forget sort of what happened over the last six months," Janz said. "If we educate the voters of the district, we're going to have pretty good results next year."
Two other Democrats have announced plans to run against Nunes.