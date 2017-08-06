Democrats need more cleverness, strength and vision, Gov. Jerry Brown says

Democrats are tussling over whether support for abortion rights should be a prerequisite for the party's candidates, but Gov. Jerry Brown thinks there should be a different standard.

"The litmus test should be intelligence, caring about, as Harry Truman or Roosevelt used to call it, the common man," he told NBC's "Meet the Press" in an interview that aired Sunday.

He added, "You can't let these hot-button issues that work great in particular congressional districts one way or the other to be the guiding light for a national party that covers a very wide spectrum of belief."

Besides talking about California's approach to immigration policies, Brown waded into national political issues during the interview, including some thoughts on why his party's power has waned.

"Democrats have been the champion of working people, and they haven't been able to deliver in face of these global trends," such as economic insecurity, he said. "And, yes, you'd have to say that leadership has not been clever enough, or strong enough, or perhaps visionary enough."

Brown defended House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), who some party members believe should give up her leadership role. He said it wasn't her fault that Democrats had fallen short in special elections this year.

"She's really dedicated. She works very hard for this party," Brown said. "And the answer is you've got to get good candidates."

Asked why Hillary Clinton lost last year's election, Brown said it's rare for voters to choose a new president from the party that currently holds the White House.

"Those Democrats in Ohio and the Rust Belt in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, they said, 'You know, we've had Obama. Whatever he was doing, I still feel insecure. My pay is going down. My job is disappearing. So I'd better try this other guy. He's really off the wall, but I'm desperate. I'm ready to try something,'" he said.

Brown also threw some cold water on the idea that states and cities can fully compensate for President Trump's decision to step back from the fight against global warming and begin withdrawing from the Paris agreement.

Although efforts outside of Washington will have a "powerful impact," Brown said, "We need the president. We need the federal government."