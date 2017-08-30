Eight California Republicans voted against Sandy aid. It’s not clear what they’ll do about Harvey

The Trump administration is expected to ask Congress for billions of dollars to address the disaster caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. But after congressional Republicans' extremely public fight over an aid package for 2012’s Superstorm Sandy, attention is turning to GOP members who voted against it.

Eight Republicans currently in the California congressional delegation were among the 179 Republicans and one Democrat who voted against that bill.

Most of their offices did return emails asking how the congressmen plan to vote on an expected, but not yet public, Harvey aid package.

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's spokesman Ken Grubbs said the Huntington Beach congressman's vote would depend on what's in the bill, including whether there is funding for non-emergency projects.

"He doesn’t want any boondoggly poison pills," he said.

It took Congress more than 60 days to approve the $50.5-billion relief package to help Sandy's victims rebuild in 2013. Republicans who voted against the bill said they opposed it because it was filled with unrelated, non-emergency projects. Others wanted the Sandy relief offset by cuts elsewhere in the federal budget.

At the time, Rep. Tom McClintock of Elk Grove said that “a tragedy like Hurricane Sandy shouldn’t be used for a grab-bag of spending."

Times columnist Michael Hiltzik took a look Monday at the more than 20 members of the Texas congressional delegation who, along with their U.S. senators, voted against the Sandy relief bill, and whether East Coast Republicans might punish Texans in retaliation. (Some members from the areas affected by Sandy have hinted they don't plan to do so.)

Here's the breakdown of how the California Republicans who are still in Congress voted on Sandy relief:

Rep. Doug LaMalfa of Richvale: No

Rep. Tom McClintock of Elk Grove: No

Rep. Paul Cook of Yucca Valley: No

Rep. Jeff Denham of Turlock: Yes

Rep. David Valadao of Hanford: Yes

Rep. Devin Nunes of Tulare: Did not vote

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield: Yes

Rep. Ed Royce of Fullerton: No

Rep. Ken Calvert of Corona: No

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher: No

Rep. Darrell Issa of Vista: No

Rep. Duncan Hunter of Alpine: No

Republican Reps. Steve Knight of Palmdale and Mimi Walters of Irvine were not yet elected to Congress when the vote was taken.

Several of the Republicans who voted against the Sandy bill represent areas Democrats are targeting in the 2018 election.

All the California Democrats who voted on the Sandy bill voted in favor of the aid. Reps. Jackie Speier of Hillsborough and Grace Napolitano of Norwalk did not vote.