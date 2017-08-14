Federal judge recommends former state Sen. Ron Calderon get early release from prison

A federal judge recommended Monday that former state Sen. Ron Calderon, who is in federal prison on corruption charges, be considered for early release.

The recommendation is for a transfer to a community correctional facility and then home confinement.

In January, Calderon began a 42-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from undercover FBI agents and a hospital executive in return for official favors.

U.S. District Court Judge Christina A. Snyder on Monday agreed to recommend to the United States Bureau of Prisons that Calderon be considered for early release from prison as soon as next January under the Second Chance Act, which aims to ease reentry into the community for some felons.

“Mr. Calderon understands that such recommendation by Your Honor would not be binding on the BOP, but that the BOP would give it serious consideration,” wrote Mark Geragos, an attorney for Calderon, in a letter to the judge.

The law allows a move from prison to a community halfway house up to 12 months before a sentence is over. Calderon could then serve the last six months in home confinement, depending on what the bureau decides.

Snyder's order says she granted the request from Calderon, a 59-year-old Democrat from Montebello. He is serving his sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution, Sheridan, a medium security prison in Oregon. He cited health problems in asking for a lesser sentence.