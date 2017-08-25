Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday stalled an ambitious bill that sought to overhaul how courts award criminal defendants bail while their cases are pending, saying he and the authors of the legislation will continue negotiations through the fall and revisit the issue early next year.

“I believe that inequities exist in California’s bail system, and I look forward to working this fall on ways to reform the system in a cost-effective and fair manner, considering public safety as well as the rights of the accused,” Brown said in a statement.

The announcement came after days of rallies and heavy lobbying efforts by supporters of the bill, including a free concert by music artist and activist Common in Sacramento. Behind the scenes, bail agencies and lobbyists for prosecutors and law enforcement associations were raising concerns about its cost and the strain on resources it could place on its agencies.

Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) and state Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) combined forces in December to unveil the California Bail Reform Act of 2017, as calls for action and legal challenges have spurred momentum for bail reform nationwide. The pair of identical bills would eliminate the use of bail fee systems and require counties to establish their own pretrial services agencies.

But Bonta's proposal hit a hurdle in the Assembly in June over concerns about its costs and implementation.

In his announcement Friday, Brown said he would be working on the legislation with Bonta, Hertzberg and Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who last year appointed the Pretrial Detention Reform Work Group to study the issue.

"I look forward to sharing these recommendations with the Governor and Legislature as we work together to improve our bail system,” Cantil-Sakauye said in a statement.

Hertzberg and Bonta said they welcomed working further on the issue.

“Bail reform in California is imminent,” Hertzberg said in a statement. “When bail reform has succeeded in other states, this collaboration has been the path and we are on it now together.

11:31 a.m.: This article was updated to include a statement from Hertzberg.

This article was originally published at 11:13 a.m.