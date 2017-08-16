Hoping to talk about infrastructure, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is pressed to address Trump's Charlottesville comments

On Wednesday morning, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) had hoped to focus on Los Angeles County's transportation needs as it prepares for the 2028 Olympics.

So in a discussion that included Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Pelosi and local leaders gathered at Union Station to discuss the need for federal money to complete major road, highway, bridge and transit projects, and highlighted the fact that Trump has not unveiled his promised $1-trillion infrastructure investment plan.

But afterward, Pelosi was pressed by reporters mainly to respond to the president's assertion that "there is blame on both sides" for the weekend violence that erupted during white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, Va.

"I was hoping we could focus first of all on infrastructure because that’s what we’re here to talk about," the San Francisco resident said. "We haven't seen an [infrastructure] initiative yet. We even thought we might see one yesterday, but we didn't," she continued, referring to Trump's own planned remarks on infrastructure that veered off course Tuesday when he repeated explosive comments about the violent protests in Virginia.

"What we saw yesterday was the president clearly demonstrating that he doesn't know right from wrong, true from false, American patriotism from white nationalism," Pelosi said. "Very sad for our country."