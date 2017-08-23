This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Immigrant rights advocates met with Gov. Jerry Brown about the so-called "sanctuary state" bill.
- Felons in state prison would be allowed to vote under a ballot measure proposed Wednesday.
- Bay Area Rep. Jackie Speier has renewed her call for President Trump's removal.
|Jazmine Ulloa
Immigrant rights advocates on Wednesday urged Gov. Jerry Brown not to change state legislation that would expand laws to keep local and state law enforcement agencies from arresting, questioning and holding immigrants for federal agents.
As part of lobbying efforts on immigration and bail reform legislation, eight members with PICO California, a faith-based policy advocacy organization, said they met with Brown to discuss the need for so-called "sanctuary state" legislation.
Senate Bill 54, which was introduced by Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), is the centerpiece proposal in a legislative package filed by Democrats to protect immigrants under Trump's expanded deportation orders. It would prohibit police and sheriff agencies from using resources to enforce federal immigration laws.
But it has raised loud opposition from Republican lawmakers and many sheriffs, who say they have been in discussions with Brown in hopes of amending the bill.
Some organizers said they left the meeting with Brown "cautiously optimistic" that the governor would take the lead on immigration as he has done with climate change and criminal justice policy.
"We told the governor that the whole country is looking to California, to his leadership," said Joseph Tomás McKellar, co-director of PICO California. "We are in a new unprecedented moment in attacks on our communities, and it requires a new boldness, a new courage on [his] part.'"
In an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" earlier this month, Brown expressed reservations about signing the bill. He said it needed further changes, but has declined to comment on how he'd like to see the legislation amended.
Immigrant rights advocates gathered in the Capitol basement Wednesday at a rally dubbed the "People's Hearing," where they expressed their concerns that Brown would bend too far to the address complaints from sheriff and police department officials opposed to the bill.
Several said the proposed amendments to the sanctuary state bill align too closely with state laws already in place that they believe don't do enough to protect immigrants in the current national climate. The changes would eliminate most of the provisions limiting communication and the transfer of immigrant detainees between local and federal law enforcement agencies.
The Rev. Brendan Bussee, an associate pastor at Dolores Mission Catholic Church in Los Angeles and a PICO member who met with Brown, said the governor could be moving in the wrong direction as trust between communities and law enforcement continues to decline under the Trump administration.
"I am living with a community that is feeling much more fear and insecurity than ever before," he said.