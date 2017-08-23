Immigrant rights advocates on Wednesday urged Gov. Jerry Brown not to change state legislation that would expand laws to keep local and state law enforcement agencies from arresting, questioning and holding immigrants for federal agents.

As part of lobbying efforts on immigration and bail reform legislation, eight members with PICO California, a faith-based policy advocacy organization, said they met with Brown to discuss the need for so-called "sanctuary state" legislation.

Senate Bill 54, which was introduced by Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), is the centerpiece proposal in a legislative package filed by Democrats to protect immigrants under Trump's expanded deportation orders. It would prohibit police and sheriff agencies from using resources to enforce federal immigration laws.

But it has raised loud opposition from Republican lawmakers and many sheriffs, who say they have been in discussions with Brown in hopes of amending the bill.

Some organizers said they left the meeting with Brown "cautiously optimistic" that the governor would take the lead on immigration as he has done with climate change and criminal justice policy.

"We told the governor that the whole country is looking to California, to his leadership," said Joseph Tomás McKellar, co-director of PICO California. "We are in a new unprecedented moment in attacks on our communities, and it requires a new boldness, a new courage on [his] part.'"