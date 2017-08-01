In most of California's statewide races for 2018, there's still not a Republican interested in running

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher started recess facing an unfriendly crowd at Politicon in Pasadena

Angered by his decision to block a bill on single-payer healthcare, a group of activists has launched an effort to recall Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon from office.

The latest California Politics Podcast looks at the growing rancor inside state Democratic Party ranks.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.