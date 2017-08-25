Assemblyman calls on Congress to reject proposals that would allow protesters to bring in weapons from other states

With potentially hundreds of activists from other states coming to California for rallies and protests, a state lawmaker called Friday on federal officials to reject proposals that would allow people with concealed weapon permits in other states to bring their weapons to the Golden State.

State Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) introduced a resolution in the state Legislature in response to two measures in Congress that he said would allow out-of-state gun owners with concealed carry permits to bring their weapons into California and ignore this state’s tougher permit laws.

He said he was alarmed by news footage of the violence at the Unite the Right rally earlier this month in Charlottesville, Va., where white nationalists openly carried firearms, including assault rifles.

“I’m not willing to throw away the progress we have made on gun safety or put our communities at risk because some backward politician in D.C. thinks they know what’s better for California than we do,” Santiago said in a statement. “Californians expect that the gun control laws that they have supported and instituted in the name of public health and safety will hold -- regardless of who is carrying that gun or where he or she is from.”

The congressional measures will not be acted on before a pair of Bay Area rallies this weekend which authorities fear could be marred by violence between white nationalists and counter-protesters.

The National Park Service permit for that rally prohibits those in attendance from possessing guns, explosives and “weapons of any kind.”

Santiago’s resolution, which may be voted on next week, was supported Friday by Wendy Wheatcroft, a leader of the California chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America who said the National Rifle Assn. was behind the proposals.

“Rather than create a national standard for who can carry guns in public across our country, the NRA's longtime top policy priority would override each state's standards, and force states like California to accept the concealed carry permitting standards of every other state, no matter how weak, or even nonexistent, another state's standards may be,” Wheatcroft said.