Lawmaker says idea of early prison release for former Sen. Ron Calderon is an 'insult' to the public

A judge’s recommendation that former state Sen. Ronald Calderon be considered for early release from prison over a corruption case drew criticism Monday from one state legislator, while a federal prosecutor downplayed the action.

The possibility of early release for Calderon, sentenced in a bribery case, drew outrage from Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), whose district overlapped with Calderon’s.

“Former California Sen. Ron Calderon needs to be kept in prison,” she said in a statement. “It’s bad enough that he walked away with a mere 42 month sentence when his crimes dictated 396 years. Granting his request for early release — after only serving seven months in a white-collar facility — is an added insult to my community and a void of justice in our democracy.”

Assistant U.S. Atty. Mack E. Jenkins, who leads the public corruption division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, called the defense motion that led to the judge's recommendation “redundant.” He explained that the Bureau of Prisons would routinely evaluate an inmate for transfer to a halfway house before the last year of his sentence.

“Mr. Calderon will not receive any preferential treatment," he said.