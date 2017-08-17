This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lin-Manuel Miranda will take his 'Hamilton' fame to a meeting with students with Rep. Tony Cardenas Thursday
- Republican congressmen have been speaking out Charlottesville violence in response to Trump's comment blaming "both sides."
- Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $100,000 to a Los Angeles group in the wake of the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Va.
- Gavin Newsom spent some time courting voters in the Central Valley.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Lin-Manuel Miranda of 'Hamilton' appears with L.A. congressman: 'It's for you to tell the stories we haven't heard yet'
|Christine Mai-Duc
It's not easy to get an auditorium full of hundreds of teenagers screaming with excitement on their first week back to school.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of "Hamilton" did just that Thursday, as he spoke to nearly 1,000 students in Rep. Tony Cardenas' San Fernando Valley district.
In a roughly 30-minute question-and-answer session at Panorama High School, Miranda flowed seamlessly between English and Spanish, speaking about his earliest memories with his abuelita and telling the young crowd, "Mi tiempo es tuya" -- "My time is yours."
He also described history as "a canvas."
"It's for you to tell the stories we haven't heard yet. And to lift those voices, those often marginalized voices, up, and I can't wait to see what you create," Miranda told the crowd of mostly high schoolers, many of them Latino.
He took turns answering lighthearted questions about his first job (working for $4.25 an hour at a Manhattan McDonald's) and the one food he'd choose to eat for the rest of his life (a type of Puerto Rican lasagna).
But he also offered some tidbits of advice for the youngsters, telling them to "surround yourself and fill yourself up with the thing you're chasing."
Responding to a question about being successful as a Latino, Miranda said, "You'll face struggle. You will face people telling you you've got to look a certain way, you will face people telling you that you have to tell a specific story." He added, "You could write a bad version of someone else's story but only you can tell your story."
Cardenas set up the event, billed as a "town hall" focused on civic engagement, after meeting Miranda's father, political consultant Luis Miranda, and chatting with him over coffee about the need to expose Latino youth to role models who look like them. The elder Miranda brought his son onboard and was in the audience, along with Miranda's mother, Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, at the event on Thursday.
Cardenas' 29th Congressional District is nearly 70% Latino and almost 45% of residents were born outside the United States.
"It's about talking to 1,000 children, who many of them are scared," Cardenas told reporters afterward. "It's important for us to understand that examples like Lin-Manuel Miranda ... we don't have to be angry voices."
Miranda also addressed questions about the current political climate and the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va.
"As scary and tragic as the events of last week were, the outpouring of pushback has been heartening," Miranda said. "If you're a kid and you're scared in this country, there's a lot of adults who are working really hard and have your back."