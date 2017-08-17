Lin-Manuel Miranda of 'Hamilton' appears with L.A. congressman: 'It's for you to tell the stories we haven't heard yet'

It's not easy to get an auditorium full of hundreds of teenagers screaming with excitement on their first week back to school.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of "Hamilton" did just that Thursday, as he spoke to nearly 1,000 students in Rep. Tony Cardenas' San Fernando Valley district.

In a roughly 30-minute question-and-answer session at Panorama High School, Miranda flowed seamlessly between English and Spanish, speaking about his earliest memories with his abuelita and telling the young crowd, "Mi tiempo es tuya" -- "My time is yours."

He also described history as "a canvas."

"It's for you to tell the stories we haven't heard yet. And to lift those voices, those often marginalized voices, up, and I can't wait to see what you create," Miranda told the crowd of mostly high schoolers, many of them Latino.

He took turns answering lighthearted questions about his first job (working for $4.25 an hour at a Manhattan McDonald's) and the one food he'd choose to eat for the rest of his life (a type of Puerto Rican lasagna).

But he also offered some tidbits of advice for the youngsters, telling them to "surround yourself and fill yourself up with the thing you're chasing."