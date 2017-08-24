Rep. Nannette Barragán got a friendly crowd at her Los Angeles town hall

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes will step down before the end of the legislative session. He will be replaced by Assemblyman Brian Dahle (R-Bieber).

Immigrant rights advocates met with Gov. Jerry Brown about the so-called "sanctuary state" bill.

Felons in state prison would be allowed to vote under a ballot measure proposed Wednesday.

