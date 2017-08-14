This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra is joining San Francisco in a lawsuit against the Trump administration's threat to block federal grants to "sanctuary cities."

Republican candidates for governor praise the president during the weekend California tea party convention.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) is backing state Treasurer John Chiang in the race for governor.

