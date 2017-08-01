New challenger for Rep. Ed Royce kicks off race with a $2-million loan to his campaign

Villa Park health insurance executive Andy Thorburn is entering the 39th Congressional District race against Rep. Ed Royce, and he's loaned his campaign $2 million to get started.

The Democrat's $2-million personal loan gives him a war chest far greater than anyone else in the race, except for Royce, who had $3.1 million on hand at the end of last month.

“I’ve always been a loudmouth about politics,” Thorburn, 73, said in an interview. He said he’d thought about running a few times, but didn’t have time while juggling his business.

President Trump’s election changed that.

“You get to the point where you just get so frustrated you say what am I going to do,” he said.

Thorburn was raised in New Jersey and went to college in Pennsylvania. He taught English at a high school in Newark, N.J., then worked in leadership at the American Federation of Teachers.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail for contempt of court during a strike for better teacher wages in 1970, something he cites as a life-changing moment in a campaign video accompanying his announcement.