Rep. Duncan Hunter gives President Trump a profane compliment

Rep. Duncan Hunter, one of President Trump’s first allies in Congress, described the president in profane terms to a group of Republicans on Friday, but also touted Trump as their champion.

“He’s just like he is on TV,” Hunter (R-Alpine) told the group. “He’s an asshole, but he’s our asshole.”

Hunter’s salty assessment was recounted by four people who were present when the congressman spoke at a Riverside County Young Republicans meeting in a Murrieta sports bar. Three spoke on the record with attribution, while one source spoke on the condition of anonymity. Others who were there made posts about Hunter’s comments on social media as well.

Hunter’s chief of staff did not respond to emails for comment.