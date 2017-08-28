This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes will step down before the end of the legislative session. He will be replaced by Assemblyman Brian Dahle (R-Bieber).
- Felons in state prison would be allowed to vote under a ballot measure proposed Wednesday.
- Violence broke out in the Bay Area even after planned protests were scrapped
Rep. Duncan Hunter gives President Trump a profane compliment
|Joshua Stewart, San Diego Union-Tribune
Rep. Duncan Hunter, one of President Trump’s first allies in Congress, described the president in profane terms to a group of Republicans on Friday, but also touted Trump as their champion.
“He’s just like he is on TV,” Hunter (R-Alpine) told the group. “He’s an asshole, but he’s our asshole.”
Hunter’s salty assessment was recounted by four people who were present when the congressman spoke at a Riverside County Young Republicans meeting in a Murrieta sports bar. Three spoke on the record with attribution, while one source spoke on the condition of anonymity. Others who were there made posts about Hunter’s comments on social media as well.
Hunter’s chief of staff did not respond to emails for comment.