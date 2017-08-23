This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California's cap-and-trade auction showed strong results Tuesday.
- The University of California did not follow its own rules on contracting.
- Assembly GOP leader Chad Mayes is still in his post after a Republican caucus meeting Monday.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
California's Jackie Speier is urging Trump's removal with the 25th Amendment because 'he has shown a mental instability'
|Sarah D. Wire
California Rep. Jackie Speier is continuing to point to President Trump's comments on North Korea and the violence in Charlottesville as evidence he's unfit and should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.
"There's actually a growing mountain of evidence that the president has been very erratic, has shown a mental instability," Speier, a Bay Area Democrat, told CNN Tuesday evening. "There has been a lot of people behind the scenes talking about his instability, in Congress, for some time now."
The section of the 25th Amendment in the Constitution that Speier cited has never been used. It allows the vice president and president's cabinet to inform Congress that a president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” and should be removed. A two-thirds vote from Congress would be needed to confirm the cabinet's judgment if the president does not agree with the cabinet's recommendation.
CNN's Jim Sciutto questioned Speier on whether Trump's behavior rises to the level of mental instability.
"It's really in the court of the vice president and the majority of those members of the cabinet to make that determination at this point, whether that incapacity is preventing him from doing his job," Speier responded.
Speier is a member of the House Select intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election and what the Trump campaign may have known about it.
Speier has been talking about using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump since at least February, when she told CNN that it is "there to provide a backstop" and that the president was not acing presidential.
Last week, she tweeted it was "time to invoke" the amendment.
Many Democrats have questioned the president's fitness to serve, but few besides Speier have mentioned the 25th Amendment as an option for removing him from office.
Several members of Congress have talked openly about impeachment, which is another way for Congress to try to remove the president.
Rep. Brad Sherman of Sherman Oaks actually filed articles of impeachment against Democratic leaders' wishes, saying Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice.
But Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank told CNN Sunday it is too early to start talking about the 25th Amendment as an option.
“We’re still far from concluding that that’s the case, even though we find, many of us, his conduct anathema,” Schiff said. “I don’t think we’re at a point of thinking about the 25th Amendment.”
Speier was not immediately available for comment.