California's Jackie Speier is urging Trump's removal with the 25th Amendment because 'he has shown a mental instability'

California Rep. Jackie Speier is continuing to point to President Trump's comments on North Korea and the violence in Charlottesville as evidence he's unfit and should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

"There's actually a growing mountain of evidence that the president has been very erratic, has shown a mental instability," Speier, a Bay Area Democrat, told CNN Tuesday evening. "There has been a lot of people behind the scenes talking about his instability, in Congress, for some time now."

The section of the 25th Amendment in the Constitution that Speier cited has never been used. It allows the vice president and president's cabinet to inform Congress that a president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” and should be removed. A two-thirds vote from Congress would be needed to confirm the cabinet's judgment if the president does not agree with the cabinet's recommendation.

CNN's Jim Sciutto questioned Speier on whether Trump's behavior rises to the level of mental instability.

"It's really in the court of the vice president and the majority of those members of the cabinet to make that determination at this point, whether that incapacity is preventing him from doing his job," Speier responded.

Speier is a member of the House Select intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election and what the Trump campaign may have known about it.

Speier has been talking about using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump since at least February, when she told CNN that it is "there to provide a backstop" and that the president was not acing presidential.