At GOP Rep. Tom McClintock's remote town hall, Trump is never far

Rep. Tom McClintock stands in front of the high school motto, which refers to the school's Wildfires mascot but calls to mind Democrat Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove), who has faced rowdy protesters and sharp barbs at town halls this year, received a kinder if not exactly warm response in a remote town in the Sierra foothills Thursday evening.

Most of the hostility from the crowd inside the Foresthill High School gym focused on McClintock’s support for President Trump.

The congressman faced multiple questions on Trump’s controversial comments about the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, prompting McClintock to disavow the hate groups and defend the president.

“There’s no such thing as a fine person who marches with the Ku Klux Klan or the Nazis,” McClintock said, a clear repudiation of Trump’s assertion that there were “very fine people on both sides.”

McClintock received a round of applause, but that quickly turned to boos when he added: “And the president made that pretty clear.”

A five-term House member who represents the 4th Congressional District, McClintock has earned a reputation as an anti-tax conservative who is a strong supporter of gun rights and Trump’s effort to build a massive wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Unlike many Republican House members from California, McClintock hasn't shied away from holding town halls.

The hundreds sitting in the gym bleachers in tiny Foresthill included members of the liberal activist group Indivisible of Auburn, as well as conservative tea party activists and advocates for cleaving California’s northern section into a new state.

“I’ve always been a big supporter of Tom,” said Leah Cavanaugh, 75, a retired schoolteacher and tea party member from Foresthill. “People have been so rude to him at his other town halls. That’s not right.”

At a raucous town hall in Roseville in February, police escorted McClintock out of a packed theater as things grew testy amid a debate about the future of the Affordable Care Act and hundreds of protesters chanted, “Vote him out.”

On Thursday night, McClintock also took criticism for supporting the president amid an inquiry into whether his presidential campaign colluded with Russia to meddle in the 2016 election, a matter being investigated by Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“This has been used as one of the excuses for Hillary Clinton’s defeat,” McClintock responded, triggering a round of catcalls. The congressman defended the president, saying there's no evidence of wrongdoing so far.

Still, he reminded the crowd that he supported appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling after Trump fired former FBI Director James B. Comey, and said evidence could persuade him to consider whether congressional action against Trump is warranted.

While one man at the town hall encouraged McClintock to push to punish so-called "sanctuary cities" such as Los Angeles and San Francisco that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, another asked McClintock for immigration help.

Tomas Evangelista, 27, of Auburn, who said he was 2 years old when his mother brought him into the county illegally, asked McClintock to support legislation to protect “Dreamers,” people brought into the county illegally as children who can currently seek deportation protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Two of McClintock's California GOP colleagues on Thursday urged Trump, who hasn't made a decision on the future of the program, to preserve it.

But McClintock said, “not now ... not until the border is secure. Not until the border wall is completed.”

McClintock’s district stretches from Lake Tahoe down to Yosemite along the spine of the Sierra Mountains and includes the towns of Roseville, Elk Grove (McClintock's hometown) and mountain towns east of Fresno.

McClintock, in response to several questions about land use, reminded the crowd that he’s been a longtime supporter of increasing access to federal lands for recreation and timber harvesting, and believes restrictive national forestry policy has increased the danger of deadly wildfires in the region.

McClintock's district is considered to be mostly Republican, but he’s being challenged in 2018 by a handful of Democrats including Regina Bateson, a former U.S. State Department foreign service officer and assistant professor of political science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

After the town hall, Bateson, who recently moved back to her hometown of Roseville, stood outside the gym doors hanging campaign fliers.