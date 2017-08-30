Driving into a group of protesters could be considered domestic terrorism in California.

A measure by Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) would consider the act an infringement on free speech and assembly.

Although it is already illegal to use a vehicle as a weapon, Lara said attacks against peaceful protesters need to be treated differently.

"California needs to be strong in defense of our constitutional rights and say there is no margin for error in a car vs. protester attack," he said in a statement. "Unless we act now these kinds of attacks could become more common."

The change is in response to the death of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Va. She was killed this month when a man drove his car into a group of counter-protesters demonstrating against white supremacy.

In the last year in other countries there have been a number of terrorist attacks using vehicles.

Anyone who uses a motor vehicle to kill or injure a group expressing a political position could face two to four years in state prison, according to the California bill.

If someone dies or is seriously injured, the driver could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or 25 years to life in state jail.

People who drive away from violence “in reasonable fear” and officers who use a motor vehicle “in a safe and reasonable manner” to direct crowds and respond to emergencies are exempt from charges under the proposal.

Lara's bill is a late entrant in the legislative debate, quickly cobbled together two weeks before the year's session ends.

Legislators in Florida, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas have introduced similar bills.