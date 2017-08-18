San Diego County physician to challenge Democratic Rep. Scott Peters

La Jolla physician James Veltmeyer plans to officially announce his challenge to Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego) over the weekend.

Veltmeyer, a Republican, was born in Ecuador and immigrated to the United States when he was 11. He is the head of family medicine at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa.

He has called Obamacare a failure and recently wrote an op-ed in local publication Pomerado News promoting a membership-based model for healthcare.

Veltmeyer ran last year in the neighboring 53rd Congressional District, narrowly advancing from the primary and losing to incumbent Rep. Susan Davis (D-San Diego) by a margin of 67% to 33% in November.

Other candidates running in the 52nd Congressional District include Republicans Omar Qudrat and Daniel Casara, who announced Thursday that he was switching districts to run against Peters, one of four Democrats the National Republican Congressional Committee is hoping to unseat in 2018.