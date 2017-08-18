This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lin-Manuel Miranda will take his 'Hamilton' fame to a meeting with students with Rep. Tony Cardenas Thursday
- Republican congressmen have been speaking out Charlottesville violence in response to Trump's comment blaming "both sides."
- Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $100,000 to a Los Angeles group in the wake of the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Va.
- Gavin Newsom spent some time courting voters in the Central Valley.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
San Diego County physician to challenge Democratic Rep. Scott Peters
|Christine Mai-Duc
La Jolla physician James Veltmeyer plans to officially announce his challenge to Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego) over the weekend.
Veltmeyer, a Republican, was born in Ecuador and immigrated to the United States when he was 11. He is the head of family medicine at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa.
He has called Obamacare a failure and recently wrote an op-ed in local publication Pomerado News promoting a membership-based model for healthcare.
Veltmeyer ran last year in the neighboring 53rd Congressional District, narrowly advancing from the primary and losing to incumbent Rep. Susan Davis (D-San Diego) by a margin of 67% to 33% in November.
Other candidates running in the 52nd Congressional District include Republicans Omar Qudrat and Daniel Casara, who announced Thursday that he was switching districts to run against Peters, one of four Democrats the National Republican Congressional Committee is hoping to unseat in 2018.