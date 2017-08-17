Schwarzenegger to Trump: 'Send an unequivocal message that you won't stand for hate'

In a three-minute video released on ATTN's Facebook page, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger criticizes President Trump's response to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va.

"The only way to beat the loud, angry voices of hate is to meet them with louder, more reasonable voices. That includes you President Trump," he said. "You have a moral responsibility to send an unequivocal message that you won't stand for hate and racism.”

Schwarzenegger, who has had a longstanding feud with Trump, advises the president in his video that he should outright "reject the support of white supremacists" before turning his attention to neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and neo-Confederates.

"Your heroes are losers. You are supporting a lost cause," he said. "Let's terminate hate."

In the aftermath of the Charlottesville violence, Schwarzenegger donated $100,000 to a Los Angeles-based anti-hate group, and encouraged others to act in similar charitable ways.