This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lin-Manuel Miranda will take his 'Hamilton' fame to a meeting with students with Rep. Tony Cardenas Thursday
- Republican congressmen have been speaking out Charlottesville violence in response to Trump's comment blaming "both sides."
- Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $100,000 to a Los Angeles group in the wake of the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Va.
- Gavin Newsom spent some time courting voters in the Central Valley.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Schwarzenegger to Trump: 'Send an unequivocal message that you won't stand for hate'
|Colleen Shalby
In a three-minute video released on ATTN's Facebook page, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger criticizes President Trump's response to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va.
"The only way to beat the loud, angry voices of hate is to meet them with louder, more reasonable voices. That includes you President Trump," he said. "You have a moral responsibility to send an unequivocal message that you won't stand for hate and racism.”
Schwarzenegger, who has had a longstanding feud with Trump, advises the president in his video that he should outright "reject the support of white supremacists" before turning his attention to neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and neo-Confederates.
"Your heroes are losers. You are supporting a lost cause," he said. "Let's terminate hate."
In the aftermath of the Charlottesville violence, Schwarzenegger donated $100,000 to a Los Angeles-based anti-hate group, and encouraged others to act in similar charitable ways.