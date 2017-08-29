Schwarzenegger props up Mayes after lawmaker's support of cap-and-trade costs him GOP leadership post

He “really pumped him up,” said the person, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about Schwarzenegger’s remarks. The former governor “said [Mayes] is the type of Republican California needs.”

Schwarzenegger, a longtime proponent of such efforts to fight climate change, used FaceTime to call in and laud Mayes at a Sacramento fundraiser, according to a source familiar with the former governor’s remarks.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Monday offered support for Assemblyman Chad Mayes, who recently lost his Republican leadership post because of his support for the cap-and-trade climate change program championed by Democrats .

The moment was notable, but not surprising.

Mayes was forced to announce last week that he was stepping aside as the Assembly minority leader after weeks of tumult prompted by his support for an extension of the state’s cap-and-trade program through 2030. The program, which requires oil refineries, power plants and other facilities to buy permits to emit greenhouse gases, had been slated to expire in 2020.

Mayes was one of eight GOP legislators who voted for the legislation, but his support drew particular scorn from conservative activists because of his role in party leadership.

They argued that Mayes was betraying their values and providing cover for Democrats in swing districts who voted against the measure. Mayes countered that his vote was recognition of the concerns of the state’s voters.

When Schwarzenegger was governor, he passed the foundation for the state’s cap-and-trade program with only one GOP vote. That bill is among the reasons his party shunned him before he left office in 2011.

In the aftermath of the July cap-and-trade vote, Schwarzenegger offered his immediate support to Mayes, tweeting that the assemblyman was “following in the footsteps of great Republicans like Teddy Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan.”