This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is considering calling Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to testify about his meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
- Driving into a group of protestors could soon be considered an act of terrorism in California.
- Sen. Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she will co-sponsor "Medicare for all" legislation to be filed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
State assemblywoman shelves legislation to make 'stealthing' punishable as rape in California
|Jazmine Ulloa
A state Assemblywoman has shelved her bill to make "stealthing," or tampering with a condom during sex, a form of rape under California law, saying it did not have enough support to win approval this year.
In a statement, Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) said she would commit to educating lawmakers on the issue and holding ongoing discussions to file a similar proposal next legislative session.
"I, and others, believe stealthing is a violation of informed consent, and sex without consent in California is rape," said Garcia, who last year helped expand the legal definition of rape in the state.
The latest version of the bill would have made it a crime of felony sexual battery to remove or tamper with a condom during sex. It also went further, making it a felony to lie about being on birth control or another form of contraception other than a condom.
"Some of the amendments I was asked to make are simply inconsistent with my beliefs on this issue," she said in her statement. "I don’t want the matter to die a legislative death, so I’ve opted to postpone hearings this year to address the concerns raised."