State Senate leader Kevin de Léon endorses labor leader to fill his seat in 2018

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa got an earful about his vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
- Gov. Jerry Brown spoke about Trump and the so-called "sanctuary state" bill on NBC's "Meet the Press."
- In the 2018 governor's race, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has pulled ahead of Antonio Villaraigosa with Hollywood donors.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.