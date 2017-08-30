California Senate leader Kevin de León fires back at Sen. Dianne Feinstein's call for 'patience' with Trump

The leader of California's state Senate on Wednesday sharply criticized a call from Sen. Dianne Feinstein for "patience" with President Trump, suggesting it was tantamount to being "complicit" in his behavior.

The comments by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) offer a glimpse into the vastly different approaches by two leading California Democrats to Trump's first few months in office.

"It is the responsibility of Congress to hold him accountable — especially Democrats, not be complicit in his reckless behavior," de León said in a written statement, first reported by San Francisco's KQED public radio.

Feinstein, who spoke Tuesday night at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, was booed by the crowd after saying she still thinks he can be a "good president." She went on to suggest a pause before passing judgment in the wake of how Trump will have to handle Hurricane Harvey

“This is his first big American emergency. I think we have to have some patience. I do," she said.

The reply from de León, who is termed out of office next year and is rumored as a future candidate for governor or U.S. Senate, raised a litany of issues on which Democrats disagree with the president, including the environment and the possible deportation of young immigrants without legal residency status.