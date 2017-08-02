Trump reportedly considering two Southern California donors as ambassadors to Mexico and Slovenia

President Trump could be considering two wealthy Southern Californians and major GOP donors for ambassadorships.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said he is mulling over naming long-time friend Tom Barrack, an investor and former Hollywood studio head, as the U.S. ambassador to Mexico.

“I’m thinking about it. What do you think? Do you like him?” Trump said when a Journal reporter asked about Barrack as a potential candidate for the role. “Tom Barrack, yes? Call him up, tell him I’m giving it to him.”

Barrack hosted Trump's first major fundraiser and raised tens of millions of dollars for a super PAC supporting Trump’s candidacy in 2016. He also spoke shortly before Trump accepted the GOP nomination at the Republican National Convention, and planned the president’s inauguration earlier this year.