Vice President Mike Pence is heading to California to raise money with Kevin McCarthy

Vice President Mike Pence and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) are hosting a series of high-dollar fundraisers in California in September in an attempt to bolster the state’s vulnerable GOP members of Congress, according to invitations obtained by The Times.

Pence and McCarthy will headline a reception and dinner in Beverly Hills on Sept. 14. The following day, the pair will raise money at a breakfast in Bakersfield, a luncheon in Newport Beach and a reception and dinner in Sacramento.

Donation levels vary. For the kickoff event at the Beverly Hilton, $100,000 gets a donor the title of co-chair, a cocktail reception, a photo, a private roundtable and dinner for two. The least expensive ticket is $2,700, for entry to the cocktail party.

The fundraisers benefit California Victory 2018, a joint fundraising committee that benefits Pence’s and McCarthy’s political action committees, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the congressional campaign accounts of McCarthy, Darrel Issa of Vista, Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa, Mimi Walters of Irvine, Ed Royce of Fullerton, Steve Knight of Palmdale, David Valadao of Hanford, Jeff Denham of Turlock.

Aside from McCarthy, the other seven members of Congress are being targeted in the midterm elections by Democrats because they represent districts won by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Flipping those seats is key to Democrats' effort to retake control of the House of Representatives in 2018.

Pence's visit to California also comes shortly after he vehemently pushed back at rumors that he is laying the groundwork for a 2020 presidential run if President Trump does not seek a second term.