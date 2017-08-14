BREAKING NEWS
Trump: 'Racism is evil...including the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists'
This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

  • Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra is joining San Francisco in a lawsuit against the Trump administration's threat to block federal grants to "sanctuary cities."
  • Republican candidates for governor praise the president during the weekend California tea party convention.
  • Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) is backing state Treasurer John Chiang in the race for governor.

State government

Watch live: California's attorney general joins San Francisco in suing to block 'sanctuary city' punishment

Latest updates

