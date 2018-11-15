Michael Avenatti arrested by LAPD on suspicion of domestic violence

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic violence, police said.
Josh Rubenstein, LAPD’s director of communications, said Avenatti’s arrest Wednesday afternoon stemmed from an incident on the Westside, but he could not provide details until the attorney was formally booked.
Avenatti, who has been tormenting President Trump for almost nine months over the $130,000 payoff that Daniels received to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump, is considering a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Avenatti has been facing growing legal and financial challenges in recent months.
He was struck with a personal judgment of $4.85 million last month for his failure to pay a debt to a former colleague at his longtime Newport Beach firm, Eagan Avenatti.
The same day, the firm’s landlord, Irvine Co., won a court order evicting him and his staff from their offices because Eagan Avenatti skipped the last four months of rent.
