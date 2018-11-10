GOP Rep. Denham falls behind Democrat as 3 other Republicans lose ground in Friday's ballot tally

Republican Rep. Jeff Denham lost his lead over Democrat Josh Harder on Friday in one of California’s four unresolved congressional races as updated ballot counts showed the GOP in growing danger of losing as many as six House seats in the state.
GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher fell further behind Democrat Harley Rouda, who is now more than 7,300 votes ahead of the 15-term congressman from Costa Mesa.
Another Orange County incumbent, Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Laguna Beach), has seen her election-night lead of 6,233 votes drop to 2,020 in her race against Democrat Katie Porter.
The news Friday was also alarming for Republican candidate Young Kim of Fullerton, whose election-night lead over Democrat Gil Cisneros has shrunk to 2,672 votes.
If historical voting patterns hold, Republicans will lose all four of those seats. More than 50,000 votes have yet to be counted in each contest, analysts in both parties estimate, and the votes tallied latest in California nearly always skew Democratic.
Republicans now hold just 14 of California’s 53 seats in the House. They’ve already lost two of them in a midterm that gave Democrats control of the House as suburban voters rebuked President Trump and his GOP allies in Congress.
Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) was ousted by Democrat Katie Hill in the 25th Congressional District on the northern outskirts of Los Angeles. In the 49th Congressional District along the coast of southern Orange and northern San Diego counties, Democrat Mike Levin, an environmental attorney, won the seat of retiring GOP Rep. Darrell Issa.