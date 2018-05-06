Immigration courts are deeply split on who can claim asylum over violence in home countries

Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge who works now at the Center for Immigration Studies, which favors stricter enforcement, said it is not surprising that Sessions will reconsider rulings on asylum in cases of domestic violence. "Right now, the law is very unclear. The phrase 'particular social group' is vague. A lot of these claims are compelling, but that doesn't mean it is 'persecution' under the law. If a gang wants to recruit me, that's not persecution."