Trump administration pushes states' energy rights — as long as they are coal states

Former Environmental Protection Agency chief Gina McCarthy called the proposal “essentially a huge giveaway to coal-fired power plants by giving them a free pass to increase not just carbon pollution but conventional smog and soot.” The plan does not set targets for emissions that states need to meet, as the Obama plan did, leaving it instead to the states to do their best to reduce them. In some cases, states may be able to choose not to impose any new restrictions on a coal plant at all.