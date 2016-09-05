Clinton and Trump battle for Ohio in Labor Day rallies

Hillary Clinton opened her sprint to election day with a lancing denunciation of Donald Trump, her Republican opponent, who was also campaigning in this key state.

In a speech in Cleveland that was interrupted by a coughing fit that left her voice raw, Clinton spent the majority of her time castigating Trump.

She joked at one point that talking about Trump was causing her cough: “Every time I think about Trump, I think I’m allergic,” she said.

Clinton also added to her usual retinue of criticism a new batch derived from Trump’s trip to Mexico last week.

The Republican nominee had visited the neighboring nation for what he and President Enrique Peña Nieto described initially as a friendly conversation. But a war of words soon followed.

Peña Nieto said he had told Trump that Mexico would not, as Trump routinely promises, pay for a border wall; Trump soon retaliated by saying in an immigration speech in Arizona that Mexico would have to pay for the wall.

“You can’t make this stuff up, can you?” Clinton told revelers at a Labor Day picnic. “He can try to distract with divisive, dangerous rhetoric; he can try to fool voters into thinking somehow he’s not as harsh and inhumane as he seems, but it’s too late, when you have seen what he has said and done in this campaign.”

“When you see that he can’t even go to a foreign country without getting into a public feud with the president, I think the answer is clear: Donald Trump does not have the temperament to be our commander in chief. Imagine him in a real crisis.”

The Cleveland visit was the first appearance Monday for the Democratic nominee; after her speech she left for a second event in the Quad Cities bordering Illinois and Iowa.

Her appearance was part of a Democratic assault on the critically important states of the upper Midwest. Between Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine, the Virginia senator, the Democratic ticket appeared in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Her husband, former president Bill Clinton, hit Michigan, and Vice President Joe Biden appeared in Pennsylvania. Her former primary opponent, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, visited New Hampshire on her behalf.

But Clinton and Kaine did not have Ohio to themselves, as Trump campaigned outside Cleveland and near Youngstown.

He took part in a round table at an American Legion post in Brook Park, where he equated the loss of American jobs under President Obama with the capture of the Confederate capital in the Civil War.

Donald Trump waves during a visit to the Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio, on Monday. Evan Vucci / Associated Press Donald Trump waves during a visit to the Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio, on Monday. Donald Trump waves during a visit to the Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio, on Monday. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

“Our jobs have been taken like Grant took Richmond,” he said. “We have never had a case like this before, and it’s getting worse and worse and worse.”

In fact, the unemployment rate has fallen and the number of working Americans has risen steadily since the recession early in Obama’s tenure. Manufacturing employment in the U.S. peaked around 1980 with the heaviest declines coming during President George W. Bush’s administration. It has recovered somewhat since 2010.

Trump took part in what has been a rarity for him, some retail campaigning among voters.

After the visit to the American Legion, he traveled to Mahoning County, the former steel center of Ohio, which suffered huge job losses over the last four decades. The Trump campaign has long contended that voters in places like Mahoning County across the Midwest will be a potent source of votes for him.

Trump and his running mate and Monday companion, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, walked briefly at the Canfield Fair, where crowds cheered them.

In a brief talk with reporters in Cleveland, Trump expressed confidence that his campaign would not only win the state but the election as well.

“We’re working very hard, and I think the message is getting across to a lot of people,” he said.

cathleen.decker@latimes.com

Twitter: @cathleendecker

