Congress will try again on immigration reform — but will this time be different?

At that time, the Senate agreed to offer some 11 million immigrants here illegally a path to citizenship, which would take 13 years for most, though Dreamers could qualify in less time. In exchange, the Senate approved a $46-billion border surge — with 24-hour drones, fencing and 20,000 new border patrol officers — all funded not by current citizens, but from the fines and fees the immigrants would have to pay on their path to legal status.