Even after leading her party to House majority, Nancy Pelosi faces battle for speaker's gavel

Nancy Pelosi won’t have much time to relish her party’s takeover of the House.
Though she played a key role in helping Democrats regain the majority for the first time since 2011, Pelosi faces a new battle: regaining the speaker’s gavel amid grumbling from a growing minority of rank-and-file Democrats about the need for new leadership.
The San Francisco Democrat, who has led her party in the House since 2003 including four years as speaker, said Tuesday night that she’s confident she will be elected speaker.
“I've always had an opponent, so I feel pretty comfortable about it,” Pelosi said Tuesday on PBS’ “Newshour” before the polls closed. “Not that any of us is indispensible, but I think I am really the best person for the job.”
If elected, Pelosi becomes the highest-ranking Democratic official in the country and the face of the party until a 2020 presidential nominee emerges.
But the job — which will largely be decided Nov. 28 by an internal party vote — isn’t in the bag yet. A final House floor vote won’t be held until Jan. 3.
Several Democrats, including some incoming lawmakers, publicly distanced themselves during the midterm campaign from Pelosi, who is vastly unpopular with conservatives and less so with progressive liberals. Republicans successfully used her as an electoral wedge issue, forcing Democratic candidates to take a stand on whether they would vote for Pelosi as speaker if given the chance.
About three dozen Democratic candidates in competitive races came out against Pelosi to varying degrees, according to surveys of news reports, but the vast majority of them are not expected to win their elections.
As of Tuesday morning, 10 of them have won their races. Another nine are in races that haven’t been called.
Moves to topple Pelosi are nothing new but rose dramatically in recent years, and especially as Democrats’ opportunity to take the House emerged. Critics have long pushed for new leadership, but Pelosi’s effectiveness and fundraising prowess have typically allowed her to beat back challengers.
During the campaign, Pelosi insisted that Democratic candidates in competitive House districts were free to distance themselves from her if needed. Winning the seat, she said, was the top priority.
Now the question will be whether Pelosi will have enough votes to be elected speaker without those Democratic rebels, or whether she can convince some of them to support her after all.
When asked late Tuesday what she would say to those new members now, Pelosi said her only message is: “Congratulations on your victory.”
Pelosi tried to tamp down calls for fresh leadership ahead of election day, saying that she views her return to the speakership as a “bridge” to new Democratic leaders.
“I see myself as a transitional figure,” she told The Times last month. “I have things to do. Books to write; places to go; grandchildren, first and foremost, to love.”
Whoever it is, the incoming speaker will have to lead a fractured, more diverse Democratic caucus. In one camp are progressives eager to pursue impeachment of President Trump and liberal priorities such as Medicare for All. In another are moderates elected in districts won by the president two years ago, who may be hesitant to define their party by opposition to the president.
Another question is who — if anyone — will raise their hand to challenge Pelosi. House Democratic sources expect someone will do so. She or he will have only weeks to rally a campaign ahead of the Nov. 28 vote.
Pelosi supporters are confident they will beat back any challenger.
“There will be likely be some sacrificial lamb and that person will be gladly slaughtered,” speculated one House Democratic aide.
And anti-Pelosi sentiment among Democrats will likely soften after the party’s House victory.
“Obviously you don’t fire the coach after you win the World Series,” said Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Northridge).
The late November vote will be among only House Democrats, conducted by secret ballot, to determine who they want to put forward as a speaker candidate. On Jan. 3, the first day of the new Congress, the entire House will vote publicly on the floor on the new speaker.
Pelosi allies will have to garner the votes of the vast majority of Democrats because Republicans will almost certainly coalesce around one person.
The newest Democratic members who have promised to oppose Pelosi could prove to be the most troublesome hurdles to her speakership.
Mikie Sherrill, who won a New Jersey congressional seat Tuesday night, said in May that she wouldn’t back Pelosi. “Because we know that the next 50 years aren’t going to look like the last 50 years, and we need a new generation of leaders who are going to bring forward fresh ideas as to how we move this country forward.”
Nine other incoming representatives. — including Jason Crow of Colorado, Jahana Hayes of Connecticut and Anthony Brindisi of New York — made similar calls for new leadership. Some of them were quite definitive. “I won’t be supporting Nancy Pelosi,” Crow told the Denver Post.
Pelosi’s supporters argue that Democrats can vote against her in the secret ballot caucus vote in order to keep that promise and still support her on the floor.
Others are more skeptical that plan will carry water. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), a leader of the conservative Blue Dog Coalition, said it would be hard for members who made an ironclad pledge to undo it.
There may be “a little wiggle room, but if they locked themselves in with ‘absolutely no way,’ then we have to honor that,” he said. “The last thing you want is somebody to flip-flop and then the moment they do that, the [Republicans] are going to be hitting them.”
Pelosi’s ideal, but unlikely, scenario is that no other Democrat enters the race. In that situation, Democrats can argue that their options in the floor vote were Pelosi or a Republican, whose policies led to the election of a Democrat in the first place.
Pelosi skeptics say privately that there is no way that an incoming member of Congress, particularly one elected in a Trump district, could risk being viewed as a flip-flopper on their first vote in order to support Pelosi in the floor vote.
Because of that, potential Pelosi challengers may have to consider whether they want to put their colleagues in a difficult position by mounting a challenge at all.
Pelosi has been quietly but indirectly courting her fellow Democrats. She called each Democratic candidate ahead of the election and was planning to do so again after the election, regardless of whether they won or lost.
Pelosi is a fundraising and legislative powerhouse that no Democrat can match. This campaign cycle, she has traversed the country, raising a whopping $135.6 million for Democratic candidates, including about half of what the DCCC raised this cycle. When she was speaker during the Obama presidency, she led the passage of the Affordable Care Act, a stimulus package and a Wall Street reform bill.
Potential Pelosi challengers are taking a wait-and-see approach, hesitant to take on Pelosi but ready to pounce if she can’t get to 218.
“They all have the same strategy: wait to see if she doesn’t have the votes,” said one House Democratic source who is skeptical of the challengers. “If you want to take her on, take her on. We want someone to take on Trump the bully. But you won’t take on the 78-year-old woman.”
On Wednesday, Pelosi won an endorsement from an unlikely source: Trump, who perhaps sarcastically suggested he would ask Republicans to vote for her for speaker, if needed.
“In all fairness, Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats,” Trump tweeted. “If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor!”
The two spoke on the telephone Tuesday night. Trump has frequently criticized Pelosi, but he has also said her continued leadership in the Democratic Party is a helpful tool in galvanizing Republicans.