Nancy Pelosi fighting for House speakership votes

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is scrambling to shore up the support she needs to become speaker again once Democrats take control of the chamber, but a prominent defector said he has the votes to defeat her.
Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), who has long opposed Pelosi’s returning to the speakership, told reporters late Tuesday that he has enough firm commitments from fellow party members that he could defeat the San Francisco Democrat in a floor vote.
“100%,” he said. “We’re getting more all the time, but we have enough.”
Moulton wouldn’t say exactly how many votes he has in his pocket or identify the members.
Pelosi has faced rebellion in the Democratic ranks before and always managed to emerge on top. But this time the struggle could be more difficult.
Nearly a dozen newly elected Democrats and about 10 incumbents have publicly pledged to vote against her in the speaker’s race, which will be decided as the first vote in the new Congress in January.
But it is unclear whether that opposition will hold and if it is actually enough to deny her the speakership.
Moulton is one of several lawmakers gathering signatures on a letter that he hopes will convince Pelosi to step aside and allow new Democrats to assume leadership roles. No one has yet announced that they plan to run against her.
He said he plans to release the letter before a Nov. 28 closed-door Democratic meeting where the party will select the person they plan to put forward as speaker on the House floor.
“The whole point of the letter is to accelerate the process so it doesn’t spill out onto the floor,” Moulton said, suggesting he doesn’t want Democrats to be embarrassed by losing a vote live on television. “She’s the one who is trying to drive this to a floor vote. We want to make it clear before it comes to that that she should step aside.”
Pelosi has expressed confidence that she will win the vote. Her spokesman, Drew Hammill, reiterated that Wednesday.
“Leader Pelosi is very confident in her support among members and members-elect,” he said.
Pelosi allies have been whipping members to support her and have released letters outlining her fundraising and legislative prowess.
In the past 15 years, she has raised $728 million for Democratic members and in the last election cycle, she raised about half of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s spending.
“We’ve got a battle-tested leader at the top and I’m hoping that she will absolutely win,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), a close Pelosi ally. “She’s been in the room where it happens. She really understands, as one of the smartest strategists I’ve ever seen, even in the minority she has managed to run circles around the Republicans.”
“The question is,” Schakowsky said, “will some minority of the Democratic caucus try to sideline her on the floor, which I think will be very destructive.”