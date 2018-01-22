Senate leaders reach a deal to reopen government, with vote scheduled today

Senate leaders have reached an agreement to end the three-day government shutdown by passing a stopgap spending bill and committing to tackle the issue of immigration before the next deadline, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Monday.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill soon, and Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said House Republicans would support the temporary measure, which extends government funding until Feb. 8.

As they emerged from a closed-door meeting, Senate Democrats expressed hope and confidence that the government would reopen shortly.

In return, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) agreed to consider legislation to help “Dreamers,” young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Their protection from deportation will end in March because President Trump is terminating the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

An unusually large bipartisan group of more than 20 senators had been meeting for days, including Monday morning, to resolve the standoff after talks broke down between leaders and the White House.

Democrats were initially cool to McConnell’s offer, wanting more than a promise that GOP leaders, who control the Senate floor schedule, would seriously consider an immigration bill.

Dreamers and their allies intensified pressure on Democrats to hold out for the best deal.

McConnell spent the last few days railing angrily at Democrats over immigration, but he offered a notably more measured tone Monday ahead of the vote.

Not once did he mention “illegal immigration” as he extended his offer to consider legislation. It was a shift from his earlier insistence that any immigration bill needed White House support before coming for a vote.

“So long as the government remains open … it would be my intention to take up legislation here in the Senate that would address DACA, border security and related issues,” McConnell said. “Let me be clear: This immigration debate will have a level playing field at the outset, and an amendment process that is fair to all sides.”

lisa.mascaro@latimes.com

@LisaMascaro

ALSO

Bannon's ouster could boost the powerful Koch network, which has surprising sway in Trump's White House

McCain's surprise vote doomed GOP healthcare bill, but did it open the door for Senate bipartisanship?

Is this small-town congressman from New Mexico tough enough to win Democrats the House majority?

More coverage of Congress

More coverage of politics and the White House

UPDATES:

9:25 a.m.: This article was updated with Schumer’s comments.

This article was originally published at 9 a.m.