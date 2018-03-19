Supreme Court turns down gerrymander appeal from Pennsylvania's GOP

The Supreme Court refused Monday to block a new election map for Pennsylvania that gives Democrats a chance to win four or more congressional seats in November.
The justices turned down a second and final appeal from Pennsylvania's Republican leaders, who defended the gerrymandered districts that had given them a steady 13-5 advantage over the Democrats for years.
The new map gives Democrats a good chance to win half of the 18 House seats. Last week, they celebrated picking up a Republican seat when Conor Lamb claimed victory in a special election for a seat in southwestern Pennsylvania. Republicans have not conceded that race as final provisional ballots are counted.
Lamb and all other candidates will run this fall in districts that have been redrawn.
