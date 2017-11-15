Senate plan would make individual tax breaks temporary while corporate cuts would be permanent

Even as Senate leaders seek to enhance their tax package to make it more attractive to middle-class Americans, they are proposing making the new individual benefits expire at the end of 2025 in an effort to avoid adding to the long-term federal deficit.

Proposed cuts to corporate taxes would be permanent, under the revised Senate plan.

The new details, released late Tuesday, would also repeal the individual mandate under the Affordable Care Act that requires all Americans have health insurance.

They plan to use that move, which would save an estimated $338 billion over 10 years, to increase the current child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000. The original Senate plan proposed raising it to $1,650.

They would also lower some individual tax brackets from 22.5%, 25% and 32.5%, proposed last week, to 22%, 24% and 32%, respectively.

But those changes, as well as reforms to help lower costs for so-called pass-through businesses that pay taxes through the individual code, would expire in eight years to avoid adding to the deficit.

Because the Senate is planning to use a special budget reconciliation process to pass the tax bill, the proposal must not increase the deficit after 10 years, according to an arcane Senate regulation known as the Byrd rule.

The changes to the bill mean it would add $1.4 trillion to the deficit over 10 years, down from $1.5 trillion in the original bill and below the threshold needed to pass the legislation on a simple majority vote in the Senate.

But more importantly, revenues turn positive in 2027, adding $30 billion to the Treasury, according to an analysis by the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. That indicates the bill would meet the Byrd rule requirement.

Expiration of the individual tax cuts are likely to bolster criticism that the GOP overhauls favors corporations over middle-class Americans.

CAPTION During testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions could not disclose whether he was recused from an investigation involving Hillary Clinton. During testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions could not disclose whether he was recused from an investigation involving Hillary Clinton. CAPTION During testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions could not disclose whether he was recused from an investigation involving Hillary Clinton. During testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions could not disclose whether he was recused from an investigation involving Hillary Clinton. CAPTION At a hearing with the House Judiciary Committee, Sessions said he has not been improperly influenced by the president. At a hearing with the House Judiciary Committee, Sessions said he has not been improperly influenced by the president. CAPTION Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testified again before the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testified again before the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017. CAPTION California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) CAPTION Rep. Jim Jordan tells Atty. General Jeff Sessions it "looks like" there's enough evidence to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton. "'Looks like' is not enough basis to appoint a special counsel," Sessions replied. Rep. Jim Jordan tells Atty. General Jeff Sessions it "looks like" there's enough evidence to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton. "'Looks like' is not enough basis to appoint a special counsel," Sessions replied.

lisa.mascaro@latimes.com

@LisaMascaro

ALSO

Bannon's ouster could boost the powerful Koch network, which has surprising sway in Trump's White House

McCain's surprise vote doomed GOP healthcare bill, but did it open the door for Senate bipartisanship?

Is this small-town congressman from New Mexico tough enough to win Democrats the House majority?

More coverage of Congress

More coverage of politics and the White House