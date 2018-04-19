John McCain was tortured as a POW in Vietnam. Will he help sink CIA nominee implicated in torture program?

A Navy pilot in the Vietnam War, McCain was shot down over Hanoi in 1967 and imprisoned for 5½ years. As the son of the Navy admiral who commanded U.S. forces in the Pacific, McCain was offered early release, but he refused to jump the line ahead of POWs who were captured years earlier. He was beaten and held in solitary confinement, exacerbating injuries he suffered when he ejected from his fighter jet.