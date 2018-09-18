Democrats complain GOP won't publicly question Kavanaugh friend, a possible witness in sexual assault allegation

Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to hear testimony Monday from Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, but will call no other witnesses, drawing rebuke from Democrats who say more witnesses and experts are needed.
“Compare that to the 22 witnesses at the 1991 Anita Hill hearing and it’s impossible to take this process seriously,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said.
Republicans and Democrats are bitterly debating the specifics of the high-stakes hearing planned for Monday.
Ford alleges that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party while they were both in high school in the early 1980s. The nominee has denied the accusations.
Kavanaugh is expected to testify, but Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University, has not yet committed, according to Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“Our staff reached out to Dr. Ford’s lawyer with multiple emails yesterday to schedule a … call and inform her of the upcoming hearing, where she will have the opportunity to share her story with the committee,” said Taylor Foy, a spokesman for Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa). “Her lawyer has not yet responded.”
Republicans have blasted Feinstein for not disclosing the allegation earlier. The senator received a letter from Ford in July, but did not refer the matter to the FBI until last week and did not share it with other members of the committee reviewing Kavanaugh’s before his confirmation hearing earlier this month. Feinstein has said she did not disclose the letter because Ford initially did not want to be publicly identified.
Republicans say Democrats are refusing to participate in setting up the hearing in an attempt to drag out the process. In addition to more witnesses, Democrats want the FBI to investigate the claims before any hearing is held.
On Tuesday, President Trump reiterated his support for Kavanaugh and said he did not see a need to involve the FBI. “I don’t think the FBI should be involved because they don’t want to be involved,” he said.
Ford said there was at least one witness to the assault she alleges happened at a teen party — Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge. Feinstein said she wants to hear from him on Monday.
“What about individuals who were previously told about this incident?” Feinstein asked. “What about experts who can speak to the effects of this kind of trauma on a victim? This is another attempt by Republicans to rush this nomination and not fully vet Judge Kavanaugh.”
In media interviews in recent days, Judge has either denied the incident took place or said he did not remember it. He is the author of the book “Wasted: Tales of a Gen-X Drunk,” which details his drinking problem and blackouts as a student.
10 a.m.: This article was updated with comment from President Trump.
This article was originally published at 9:50 a.m.