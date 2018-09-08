Kavanaugh hearing revealed the partisan divide, but not the nominee's real views on the law

When asked about same-sex marriage, Kavanaugh took a different approach that may be significant. He spoke of a passage from Kennedy’s opinion in June in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case that endorsed equal rights for gays and lesbians. Kavanaugh noted correctly that nearly all the justices, including the leading conservatives, signed the opinion, which — as he paraphrased it — said that “the days of treating gay and lesbian Americans, or gay and lesbian couples, as second-class citizens or inferior in dignity or worth are over in the Supreme Court. That’s a very important statement.”