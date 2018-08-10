Beaten and raped in El Salvador, a domestic-violence survivor finds little hope for asylum in U.S.

People claiming asylum when they reach the border typically have an early interview with an immigration official to determine if they have enough of a case to proceed to a full hearing. Since January, immigration judges found asylum seekers had provided enough evidence in those credible fear interviews, as they are known, in only 14.7% of cases — about half as often as the same period in 2017, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. The denials can lead to swift deportation.