Supreme Court weighs whether to hear its first abortion-related case since Kavanaugh joined the bench

At issue now is a 40-foot cross that has stood for nearly a century as a World War I memorial at an intersection in Bladensburg, Md., just outside Washington. Last year, however, the 4th Circuit Court said that because the cross sits on public land and is maintained with public funds, it is unconstitutional. Its prominent public display “has the primary effect of endorsing religion,” the court said, and it thereby violates the 1st Amendment’s ban on “an establishment of religion.”