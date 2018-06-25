Supreme Court declines to hear ‘Making a Murderer' case

The Supreme Court's decision comes as there are plans for a second season of “Making a Murderer,” which premiered on Netflix in 2015. Viewers of the first season were introduced to Dassey's uncle, Steven Avery, who spent 18 years in prison for a rape before DNA testing exonerated him. After his release, he filed a multimillion-dollar civil suit over his conviction, but in 2005 as that lawsuit was pending he was arrested for and later convicted of Halbach's murder. Avery maintains he was framed.