Trump opens 'infrastructure week' without a plan, and calls for privatizing air traffic control

President Trump employed all the trappings traditionally reserved for signing major bills into law as he kicked off “infrastructure week” on Monday: the stately East Room full of dignitaries, a four-piece military band to serenade, celebratory handshakes and souvenir presidential pens for lawmakers, promises of “a great new era” and a “revolution” in technology.

Yet the documents Trump signed amid all the pomp were a far cry from a new law or even an executive order. They were merely routine letters to Congress, relaying support for a vague plan in Trump’s budget to transfer control of the nation’s air traffic control system to a private nonprofit group.

This was the ceremonial opening to Trump’s full week of infrastructure promotion, which is scheduled to include a speech along the Ohio River on Wednesday and a White House summit with mayors and governors on Thursday.

But it was also the latest example of the president’s Potemkin policy shows — creating the appearance of substantive heft and legislative action even in cases where there is next to none.

It will be year’s end, White House aides said, before Trump sends Congress even the general principles for achieving one of his biggest campaign promises, a $1-trillion investment over 10 years to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Aides offered no timeline for an actual bill that Congress could vote on to enact that promise, which turns out to be one-fifth of $1 trillion, intended to attract $800 billion more from private investors.

And for all of Trump’s talk of a national rebuilding effort, the prospect of which has thrilled Wall Street, what is known of his infrastructure agenda suggests less federal investment, not more. His budget would cut nearly 13% from transportation programs for the coming year, while eliminating billions of dollars more from grants currently targeted to build up infrastructure.

For the marketing man in the White House, such overselling of major initiatives is part of a pattern.

Trump touted the unveiling of his tax overhaul in April, but released only a one-page set of bulleted talking points, far short of the devilish details needed to rewrite thousands of pages of the corporate and individual tax codes. Just last week, he tweeted that his tax bill is proceeding “ahead of schedule,” though he has submitted no bill to Congress and key details remain unresolved among Republican leaders.

Trump held a Rose Garden ceremony in May to celebrate House passage of a bill to repeal Obamacare — one that wouldn’t insure everyone, as he’d promised, but would end coverage for many millions — even as Republicans in the Senate served notice that the House bill was unacceptable.

His promised “beautiful wall” on the southern border is not yet on a drawing board. Likewise, many of the executive orders Trump has signed failed to live up to the president’s rhetoric, whether it was using American steel to build oil pipelines or protecting religious freedom of church pastors who want to engage in political speech.

Trump chose to lead off infrastructure week with the air traffic control announcement because a plan had already been written in Congress, by Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.), and debated for several years — “low-hanging fruit from a policy perspective,” according to DJ Gribbin, special assistant to the president for infrastructure.

The plan supported by Trump would create a nonprofit air traffic control entity that would take responsibilities from the Federal Aviation Administration, which would still have safety oversight, and replace existing taxes on air travel with user fees.

Trump said government bureaucracy has impeded progress and increased costs, and he promised that a private system with airlines’ and unions’ support would modernize the antiquated air traffic system, which still relies on ground radar “at a time when every passenger has GPS technology in their pockets.”

“It’s time to join the future,” the president said, to applause from the invited guests.

“If we adopt these changes, Americans can look forward to cheaper, faster and safer travel,” he added. He described “a future where 20% of a ticket price doesn’t go to the government, and where you don’t have to sit on a tarmac or circle for hours and hours over an airport — which is very dangerous also — before you land.”

Trump said Obama administration officials “didn’t know what they were doing” when they spent billions of dollars to upgrade the system.

Sarah Feinberg, who was a chief of staff at the Transportation Department in the Obama years, called Trump’s comment “misleading” at best, and said he was describing a long-term initiative that began in the George W. Bush administration.

The idea to privatize air traffic control, embraced in many other countries, has been debated since at least the Clinton administration. But it faces an uncertain future in Congress, in part because of bipartisan concerns over the proposed entity’s financial stability during downturns and its ability to cover the high costs of modernization, as well as worries from rural areas that they would face higher fees.

A bill to transfer the system died in the Senate last year.

The Trump administration promises that its fuller, still-to-come infrastructure plan will create $1 trillion in investment, in part by removing regulations that delay private sector investment and by using the smaller $200-billion government investment to stimulate more private spending.

But without a plan, those claims have been difficult to analyze, as have other questions about jobs promises, public-private partnerships and the effect on the economy and the federal deficit.