Trump, who once backed withdrawal from Afghanistan, will try to sell the nation on deeper involvement

President Trump, who as a private citizen blamed “stupid leaders” for prolonging the war in Afghanistan, faces the tough prospect of selling Americans on the need for deeper involvement there during a prime-time speech Monday night.
Committing thousands more troops to the nation’s longest war presents a new political challenge for the president at a time when his public approval — and credibility — has been damaged by a succession of missteps and misstatements in his young administration. The public by and large is divided over the war, and its effectiveness.
With his decision, Trump is in the awkward position of taking ownership of a conflict he has long criticized. Like presidents before him, he has shifted from a candidate emphasizing domestic issues and rebuilding at home to confront the tough realities of war and peace through the lens of a commander in chief in close counsel with military officials.
In his case, the move signals the influence not just of Pentagon commanders but of the retired generals whom Trump has brought into the White House — H.R. McMaster as national security advisor and John F. Kelly as chief of staff. And it reflects the waning influence of the nationalist faction that had been led by White House strategist Stephen Bannon, who was ousted Friday but had advocated for a retreat from longstanding alliances and expensive commitments overseas.
Calls for more troops and money will almost certainly run into a coalition of resistance from an unusual but consistently strong coalition of liberal Democrats and libertarian-leaning Republicans who reject a muscular military presence.
On Monday, Rep. Thom Massie of Kentucky was among deficit hawks reminding the president of the opposition from the Republican far-right.
Massie wrote on Twitter, “In addition to $ trillion+ war, we've spent $113 billion rebuilding Afghan … that's 2x our own $50 billion annual federal highway spending!”
Lawmakers may have difficulty approving more funding for the new strategy if the administration sends a supplemental spending request to Capitol Hill this fall. Senators, in particular, have made it clear they will require a more fulsome strategy before committing to more troops. Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the Republican chairman of the Armed Services Committee, had outlined his own plan and senators were preparing to debate it when they return from their August recess next month.
Congress is also under pressure to revisit its nearly 16-year-old authorization for the war, approved after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Proponents have increasing momentum amid concerns of broader military entanglements abroad — concerns that candidate Trump had stoked. Trump's move almost certainly will revive the effort.
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia on Monday said that both the Obama and Trump administrations had failed to outline a clear strategy for the region.
"There was a failure after by everybody, to say ’OK, what's the continuing rationale for being here?’" Kaine said Monday on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe." "What we need to do is make sure Afghanistan isn’t a breeding ground for things that can come back and hurt us," he added.
After lawmakers hear Trump's plans, "we're going to be kicking the tires about it when we come back in September," Kaine said.
Trump is expected to authorize about 4,000 more troops for counter-terrorism missions, as well as U.S. advisors who will work on the front lines with Afghan troops. That will boost troop levels by 50% after the drawdown of the Obama years — a surge recommended by his military advisors, including Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan,Army four-star Gen. John W. Nicholson.
Currently, there are about 8,400 U.S. and 5,000 North Atlantic Treaty Organization troops already in the country, advising Afghan security forces. Some NATO allies have also pledged to send more troops.
Trump in effect is following similar strategies by Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, to work more closely with Afghan security forces and target Taliban leaders moving over the mountainous border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Militants serving the Taliban, Islamic State and other militias have wrought more violence and instability in Afghanistan over the last year, increasing pressure on Western forces brought in to bolster overmatched Afghan security forces.
That steady loss of control by the Afghanistan government has forced Trump to revisit his isolationist campaign promises, and lean into finding a solution to a conflict that has eluded two previous presidencies.
Trump’s public salesmanship in the life-and-death matter could be undercut by his own past views on Afghanistan, and will demand some explanation of his reversal to supporters as well as other Americans.
“We have wasted an enormous amount of blood and treasure in Afghanistan. Their government has zero appreciation. Let's get out!” Trump tweeted in 2013, in one of several similar statements he made that year.
Trump will deliver his speech, just his second in prime time on national television, in front of an audience of soldiers at Ft. Myer in Arlington, Va. It presents an opportunity to look presidential at a moment when he has been widely criticized for failing to unite the country after violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., this month.
Trump’s temperament and focus have been criticized by influential lawmakers in both parties and by a public who, according to polls, has not been convinced of his leadership abilities. Even as he prepared for the sober address, Trump showed his penchant for distraction, tweeting a morning complaint about the “very dishonest Fake News Media.”
The U.S. has spent more than $840 billion on the conflict in Afghanistan since 2001, according to analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Other estimates put the cost of the conflict in Afghanistan at more than $1 trillion.
On the campaign trial, Trump spoke more often about the need to win wars, while disdaining efforts at nation-building abroad.
Trump made his decision over the weekend after a meeting with his military advisors on Friday at Camp David.
He was presented with three options, according to a former national security official familiar with the internal administration deliberations: scale back to a skeletal presence; deploy only a robust counter-terrorism operation headed by Joint Special Operations Command and the Central Intelligence Agency, or increase troop levels by 4,000 to 5,000 while at the same time increasing counter-terrorism operations.
Trump seems to have chosen the third option.
The troop increase in Afghanistan is supposed to create more time for training Afghan forces and bolstering Afghan government institutions. Yet the administration is ill-equipped for the enhanced mission: The State Department has not filled key senior positions that would be in charge of handling the Afghanistan and Pakistan portfolios. Trump still has no U.S. ambassador in Kabul, the Afghan capital.
"No amount of denial, exaggeration, and obfuscation by State and USAID can substitute for a concerted effort to deal with the civil side of the war," Anthony Cordesman, a former civilian advisor on past Afghanistan strategy reviews, said in the new report for the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "Put bluntly, half a strategy is not better than none."
Meanwhile, many Americans share the skepticism that Trump previously expressed about Afghanistan. In a December 2014 poll by ABC and the Washington Post, for example, respondents by 56%-38% said that “considering all the costs to the United States versus the benefits,” the war had “not been worth fighting.”
Within his own party, however, Trump’s previous skepticism was not so widely shared. Liberals and Democrats were the most likely to doubt the usefulness of American involvement in the war. Among Republicans, opinion was the mirror image of the national view — 56% said the war had been worth fighting and 38% said it had not been.
Respondents were evenly divided on the question of whether the war had contributed to the long-term security of the U.S., again with Republicans far more likely to say that it had done so.
Despite the skepticism, however, a majority of those surveyed at that time supported keeping 10,000 U.S. service members in Afghanistan to train and assist that country’s security forces. That figure is not far from the approximately 12,400 U.S. troops that will be in the country under Trump’s proposal.
