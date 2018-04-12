Tabloid bought then buried Manhattan doorman's story about Trump affair and baby, reports say

The National Enquirer's parent company paid a Manhattan doorman $30,000 for a story it never published about Donald Trump secretly fathering a child, according to news reports.
Former doorman Dino Sajudin told the story to the National Enquirer in late 2015, when Trump was the top contender for the Republican presidential nomination, the Associated Press and the New Yorker reported early Thursday.
Sajudin, who worked at Trump World Tower near the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, told the National Enquirer that he'd heard from co-workers that Trump had "knocked up" one of his employees, who gave birth to a girl, according to documents posted on the website of Radar Online, a sister publication of the National Enquirer.
The supermarket tabloid requested a lie detector test, and the polygraph examiner concluded that Sajudin was telling the truth about hearing the story, the documents say.
Four unnamed National Enquirer employees told AP that top editors, despite the polygraph results, ordered them to stop reporting the story.
Sajudin signed a contract with the tabloid's parent company, American Media Inc., led by President Trump's close friend David Pecker. Sajudin, who received $30,000 in return for giving American Media exclusive rights to the story, agreed to pay a $1-million penalty if he failed to keep quiet, according to the AP and the New Yorker.
It is the second known case of American Media spending money in a way that protected Trump from a potentially harmful story during the 2016 presidential race — a practice known in the tabloid gossip world as "catch and kill."
Days after Trump won his party's presidential nomination, American Media paid former Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 for exclusive rights to her story of a nine-month affair with Trump, but never published it.
McDougal is suing to void the deal, alleging that her attorney was secretly colluding with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.
The FBI raided Cohen's office, home and hotel room this week under court-approved search warrants reportedly seeking records on McDougal's nondisclosure deal with American Media.
The search warrant also reportedly sought records on a separate confidentiality agreement that Cohen reached in October 2016 with porn star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. He set up a shell company that paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about Trump's alleged 2006 sexual encounter with her.
It's unclear what crimes federal authorities suspect were committed. But McDougal's lawsuit charges that AMI's $150,000 payment to her was an illegal secret donation that federal election law required the Trump campaign to publicly disclose.
Cohen acknowledged that he discussed Sajudin's story with the National Enquirer when it was reporting on the allegations, but denied knowing in advance that the tabloid paid the former doorman $30,000, the AP reported.
Neither the AP nor the New Yorker named the woman who allegedly had Trump's child about 30 years ago.
The documents posted by Radar Online indicate that the National Enquirer found in late 2015 that the woman was then living in Queens, and her daughter in Northern California.
Radar Online reported that despite the polygraph results, National Enquirer editors concluded Sajudin's story was false.
"When we realized we would be unable to publish, and other media outlets approached the source about his tale, we released Sajudin from the exclusivity clause that had accompanied his $30,000 payment, freeing him to tell his story to whomever he wanted," Dylan Howard, the chief content officer at American Media, told Radar Online.
